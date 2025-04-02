B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 23,962 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,174,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 2,157,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.