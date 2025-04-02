Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

