Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,291,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

