Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 165012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.