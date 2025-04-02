Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Shares Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.80. 231,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 545,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

