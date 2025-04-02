Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.79 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 285612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.10).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £139.88 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.22.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.