Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.79 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.10), with a volume of 285612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.10).
Augmentum Fintech Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £139.88 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.22.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.
Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augmentum Fintech
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.