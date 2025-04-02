Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s Why

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.92). 18,294,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 6,397,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.25 ($0.84).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
