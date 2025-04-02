Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) vs. Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 10.31% 11.24% 2.68% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marui Group and Aspen Pharmacare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.13 $170.20 million $1.83 20.28 Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion 1.65 $235.61 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Marui Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marui Group pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marui Group beats Aspen Pharmacare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

