ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.

ASOMF stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

