Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Issues Earnings Results

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

