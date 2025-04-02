Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,394 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

