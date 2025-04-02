Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 867.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.53.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

