Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,434 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Stellantis worth $46,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,076,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 317,091 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Stellantis stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

