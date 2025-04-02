Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Sells 350,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $276,328,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,765,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,397,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,797,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,274,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,314 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock valued at $117,241,446. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

