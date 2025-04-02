Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.2% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,685.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,772.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4,750.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

