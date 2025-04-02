Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

