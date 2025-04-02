Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 112,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 537,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. This represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,370 shares of company stock worth $4,181,646. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

