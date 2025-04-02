Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AON were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $398.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.11. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

