Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 8,365,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,724,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrada Mining Limited is a mining company with an ambition to become the tech-metal champion of Africa. The Company’s flagship asset, the Uis Mine in Namibia, is a globally significant, conflict-free, tin-producing mine with additional tech-metal development opportunities. Formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine, Uis surpassed Phase 1 nameplate production of 720tpa tin in November 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.