Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 7.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. 476,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,250,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $738.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

