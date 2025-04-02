Analyzing TerrAscend (TSNDF) and Its Competitors

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.60, meaning that their average stock price is 2,060% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TerrAscend and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 320 261 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 51.72%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.64 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 7.05

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.