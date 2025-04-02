Analysts Set Expectations for Opus Genetics Q1 Earnings

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Opus Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 7.3 %

IRD stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.28. Opus Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.93). Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

