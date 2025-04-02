Analysts Set Expectations for Defiance Silver Q1 Earnings

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Defiance Silver stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Defiance Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.95.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

