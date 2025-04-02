Analysts Issue Forecasts for FitLife Brands FY2025 Earnings

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FitLife Brands in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for FitLife Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FitLife Brands’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTLF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). FitLife Brands had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FitLife Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FitLife Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

