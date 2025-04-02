Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CEO Joshua B. Cohen Sells 21,490 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 771,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

