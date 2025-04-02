AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.31. 66,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 884,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several research analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.38 million. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,663 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,685,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,341,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

