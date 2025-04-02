Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 784.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

