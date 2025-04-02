American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Short Interest Update

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 407.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 286,292 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

AHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,292. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.40.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

