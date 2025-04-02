Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 39,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ambev by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Ambev by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ambev by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Up 0.6 %

ABEV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 22,031,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,291,926. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ambev has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

