Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34. 2,472,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,181,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ambev by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 910,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,776,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.