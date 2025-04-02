Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88), with a volume of 66967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.98. The company has a market cap of £98.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.

