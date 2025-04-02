Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Altria Group stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

