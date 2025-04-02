Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of REE stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 533,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,927. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of -0.15. Altona Rare Earths has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specialising in Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) and focused on the development of the Monte Muambe REE projects in Mozambique.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.

