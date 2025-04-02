Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REEGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of REE stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 533,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,927. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of -0.15. Altona Rare Earths has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

About Altona Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specialising in Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) and focused on the development of the Monte Muambe REE projects in Mozambique.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.