ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.65. 2,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

ALS Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

