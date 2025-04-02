Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 43.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shot up 43.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 133.89 ($1.73). 25,336,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the average session volume of 3,791,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.21).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 43.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

See Also

