Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Alpha Technology Group stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $57.32.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.