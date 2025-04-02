Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.60 and last traded at $122.63, with a volume of 21931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.49.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.