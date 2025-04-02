Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.60 and last traded at $122.63, with a volume of 21931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.49.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $196.02.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

