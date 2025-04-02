Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 265,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,993,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

Alpha Growth Stock Up 61.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Growth plc will post 0.1096224 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

