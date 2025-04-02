Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 2,191 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.66 and a 52-week high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,623.58. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp lowered MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

