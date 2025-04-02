Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

