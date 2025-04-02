Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

GPC stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

