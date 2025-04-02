Allstate Corp Buys New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $8,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.