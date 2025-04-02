Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

