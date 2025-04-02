Allie Family Office LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,242,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,578,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,176,000 after purchasing an additional 836,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

