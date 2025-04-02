Allie Family Office LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allie Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

