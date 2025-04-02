AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 33,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.