Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 68,094 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Carrier Global worth $182,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,111.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 81.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $3,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of CARR opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

