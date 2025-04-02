Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $199.50 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,449 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of HubSpot worth $199,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $54,829,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $582.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,470.73, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

