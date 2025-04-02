Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $197.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.62% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $197,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

