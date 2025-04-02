Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $192,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.